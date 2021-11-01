THEN AND NOW

At the Miss World 1966 pageant, she caused controversy after Miss Spain 1966 withdrew from the competition because Miss Gibraltar was in the pageant.Fifty five years on from the pageant, Grace, who is now 73 years old is currently a photographer for the Panorama and is married with five children.Explaining her decision to enter Miss Gibraltar, Grace said: “I didn’t decide to enter, my mother put my name down. I thought ‘Oh, my mum thinks I’m very beautiful, because she’s my mum’. But there was a car that was to be won with 1st prize; which was the first time they had done this, and my mum thought ‘my Gracie is going to win that car’.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR