New right-wing TV channel in Spain loses no time to attack Gibraltar
The brothers, José Ángel and Jaime Francisco Alonso, have a long history with the controversial organisation that shamelessly glorifies the fascist dictatorship and has hundreds of thousands of supporters.
According to its own official website, the fascist Franco foundation intends among other things ‘to show the greatness of the life and work of Francisco Franco and the Spain that he created’. Jaime Francisco remains highly respected among those nostalgic for the dictatorship and some have gone as far as to describe him as the ‘ideal successor’ to Franco. The founders of the new far-right TV station, 7NN, which began broadcasting on October 12, are also associated with a number of other high-profile extremist groups.
