Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 170 (167: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 5725 (+22)Self-isolation: 205Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 84,674 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 5 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 40,583Vaccines done (second dose): 39,8141st Booster: 9,243

There are 5 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

3 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45.

2 unvaccinated individuals

1. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.

