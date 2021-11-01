Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 1st November 2021
Total tests done: 386,227
Test results pending: 40
Test results received: 386,187
Confirmed cases: 5997 (+5)
Active cases: 170 (167: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5725 (+22)
Self-isolation: 205
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 84,674 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 5 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,583
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,814
1st Booster: 9,243
There are 5 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
3 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45.
2 unvaccinated individuals
1. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.
