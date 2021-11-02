The world convenes on climate change summit

The eyes of the world are watching over Glasgow as political leaders and dignitaries from all corners of the globe convene for the United Nations’ COP26 climate change summit, in what is a pivotal meeting in creating a further direction in confronting global warming.

It’s an issue that will be close to the heart of many Gibraltarians who live in very close proximity to nature, both on land and at sea.As a result this has raised the awareness of climate change, from an ecological and personal well-being viewpoint.

