Mayor launches Movember on the Rock Campaign

by RYAN ASQUEZ
Yesterday saw the launch of the Movember on the Rock Campaign by His Worship the Mayor, Christian Santos, at a packed City Hall. The Mayor paid tribute to the important work being done by the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar charity (PCG), which is leading the Campaign, and highlighted the importance of the early detection of prostate cancer.
Movember has, as he it, ‘become a recognisable time in our calendar’ due to the ‘relentless campaigning’ of PCG, with men growing their facial hair to raise awareness about prostate cancer.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
02-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR