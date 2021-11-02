POVERTY GROUP SAYS ‘THIS IS A TIME FOR GOVT AND PEOPLE TO STAND TOGETHER’
'As a campaigning group that has been passionately advocating for Gibraltar's recognition of the existence of poverty and hardship in Gibraltar's midst, and on behalf of the necessary protection of social sectors most affected by an under-performing welfare system,' a Spokesperson for the group today said 'we are keenly aware of the many related issues that need to be addressed, but which are still not finding resolution to date. Housing and welfare poverty as well as underlying long-term flaws in a retirement age income system that has evolved with increasingly evident structural errors, these are just a few of the real grievances finding expression on the streets today.
02-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
POVERTY GROUP SAYS 'THIS IS A TIME FOR GOVT AND PEOPLE TO STAND TOGETHER'
