POVERTY GROUP SAYS ‘THIS IS A TIME FOR GOVT AND PEOPLE TO STAND TOGETHER’

'There are many issues of concern that need resolution for civil society,' Action on Poverty (AOP) has said today in a statement to the press. The organisation has been campaigning for deep reform of the social security and pensions system for a number of years now.

'As a campaigning group that has been passionately advocating for Gibraltar's recognition of the existence of poverty and hardship in Gibraltar's midst, and on behalf of the necessary protection of social sectors most affected by an under-performing welfare system,' a Spokesperson for the group today said 'we are keenly aware of the many related issues that need to be addressed, but which are still not finding resolution to date. Housing and welfare poverty as well as underlying long-term flaws in a retirement age income system that has evolved with increasingly evident structural errors, these are just a few of the real grievances finding expression on the streets today.

02-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR