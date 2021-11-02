Picardo gets 36 demands from Demonstrators

Ahead of the march, the group had issued a long list of grievances, from a referendum on the Gibraltar Brexit deal to issues relating to the GHA. ‘The main aim is to show our Government there is a lot of discontent in the streets’, claimed protest organiser Jimmy Parody. He stated that ‘it is the whole of Gibraltar that’s discontent’ with the Government’s handling of many issues. He highlighted four as being of key concern: health, traffic, Community Care, and the Brexit treaty negotiations. He added that there were other issues, such as disability rights, which are also of particular importance. One of the group’s more immediate requests was that the phone line for appointments at the GHA be a free line akin to the ‘111’ line, to avoid expensive costs as a result of long call waiting times.Mr Parody also noted that the demonstration was being supported by the Voice of Gibraltar Group and Community Care Action Group.

