Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 181 (179: residents, 2: visitors)Recovered cases: 5742 (+17)Self-isolation: 217Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 84,901 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 28 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 40,584Vaccines done (second dose): 39,8141st Booster: 9,592

There are 28 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

19 Vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 19. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70.

9 Unvaccinated individual

20. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60. 23. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 24. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 25. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 26. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 27. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 28. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.

