Disqualified Driver Banned Again

A local man who was already banned from driving has had his licence revoked for 18 months for drink driving.

William Dodd, 23, of Devils Tower Road, was also given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.He was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning after pleading Guilty to Driving Whilst Disqualified, Driving Whilst over the Prescribed Limit and having No Insurance.The RGP add: His latest sentence relates to his arrest just after 0430 on Saturday 4 September this year, when officers stopped Dodd driving his vehicle in Landport Ditch Car Park.

03-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR