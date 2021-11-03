Work on the National Disability Strategy commences

The National Disability Strategy will outline ways in which every Government department can better their policies and practices for individuals and families with special educational needs/ disability. Similarly to the UK National Strategy, immediate commitments and long-term goals will be set out.The National Disability Strategy will be informed by various methods of data collection and by placing the lived experiences of individuals with disability and that of their families at the centre of policy making.

