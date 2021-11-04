Independent Board Recommends Teacher’s Removal

Following reports received regarding an inappropriate relationship between a 16-year-old student and a teacher at Westside school in 2019 HM Government of Gibraltar commissioned an investigation by an independent board in June 2020, chaired by Gillian Guzman QC.

An exhaustive investigation by the Board has lasted over 12 months and involved the interviewing of numerous witnesses. The Board has concluded that during 2019 and 2020 a teacher abused the teacher-student relationship. The teacher‘s approach to the student was purposeful and in giving way to the teacher‘s own inappropriate feelings, the teacher ignored the well-being of a vulnerable student and groomed the student accordingly. The report adds that in doing so the teacher broke safeguarding protocols, codes of conduct, child protection policies and the teacher‘s position of trust.

