Past and Present: King’s Chapel

by RYAN ASQUEZ The King’s Chapel is one of the most imposing survivors of Gibraltar’s pre-1704 past, and a testament to its British present and future. Its origins can be traced to the late fifteenth century, when a Franciscan friary was founded in Gibraltar following the Castilian conquest in 1462.

The exact date of foundation, however, is something of a mystery.In his De Origine Seraphicae Religionis Franciscanae (1587), Francesco Gonzaga wrote that the friary was established as a Conventual Franciscan friary in 1471, with the foundation being funded by the alms of Gibraltar’s citizens.When the Gibraltarian jurado (alderman) Alonso Hernández del Portillo came to write his history of Gibraltar in the early seventeenth century, he could not find any foundation documents relating to the friary. He suggested that because the Catholic Monarchs had begun reforming the Franciscans by 1492, permission for the establishment a Conventual friary would not have been granted much before or after 1490.

04-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR