Past and Present: King’s Chapel
Thursday, November 4, 2021 - 09:56
The exact date of foundation, however, is something of a mystery.
In his De Origine Seraphicae Religionis Franciscanae (1587), Francesco Gonzaga wrote that the friary was established as a Conventual Franciscan friary in 1471, with the foundation being funded by the alms of Gibraltar’s citizens.
When the Gibraltarian jurado (alderman) Alonso Hernández del Portillo came to write his history of Gibraltar in the early seventeenth century, he could not find any foundation documents relating to the friary. He suggested that because the Catholic Monarchs had begun reforming the Franciscans by 1492, permission for the establishment a Conventual friary would not have been granted much before or after 1490.
04-11-21
