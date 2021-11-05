Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 236 (234: residents, 2: visitors)Recovered cases: 5771 (+0)Self-isolation: 305Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 85,570 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 22 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 40,577Vaccines done (second dose): 39,8141st Booster: 10,660



There are 22 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

14 Vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15.

8 Unvaccinated individual

15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

05-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR