Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 236 (234: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5771 (+0)
Self-isolation: 305
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 85,570 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 22 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,577
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,814
1st Booster: 10,660
There are 22 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
14 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15.
8 Unvaccinated individual
15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
05-11-21
