Still questions over GFA farcical Bula sacking

by MARK VIALES The mismanagement of the Gibraltar FA’s controversial and highly unpopular dismissal of former Head Coach Allen Bula (the only local to take the reins) remains relevant more than six years on. It is the most high-profile legal battle that never was between the national association and a staff member who had successfully sown trust between the players during the embryonic stages of UEFA admission.

Bula made an appeal against the decision and was prepared to take the GFA to court over unfair dismissal before an ‘agreement’ was struck between both sides. The GFA tried to swoop in to try and fix things behind closed doors without the public becoming aware of the poor structure they had (and still have) in place. Bula is a lively character, the highest acclaimed Gibraltarian football coach and was the ideal candidate to form a strategic football plan for the Rock. But the outspoken professional football coach took on the ‘untouchables’ of the GFA executive and paid the ultimate price for it when he was given the sack.

