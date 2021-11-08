Cortes fails as Minister for Education

There is no doubt that John Cortes has failed as Minister for Education - the grooming crisis is there staring at him. And where is he? Dancing, art and other cultural matters, which important in themselves, but not for an education minister so imbued in them that he cannot see what happens in his all-important education department.

As already stated, culture etc are important, but they are not contributors to economic wealth at a time when different associations are warning that poverty in Gibraltar is growing.The main opposition party has been saying that it is concerned at the apparent failure by the Department of Education to ensure safeguarding standards were applied in the child grooming case. Everyone is expressing concern, with teachers being supported in their call urging government to use the findings of the investigation to take immediate action.

