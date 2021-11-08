Calls to GHA appointment line now FREE of charge

Large or small, demonstrations can be useful. There was a call for free calls to the GHA appointments line, and this is now the case.

Gibtelecom said today that all calls made to the Gibraltar Health Authority appointment line 20052441 will now be free of charge for its landline and mobile customers, with immediate effect.Many of Gibtelecom’s landline and mobile products already include free minutes to local numbers but Gibtelecom has decided to absorb the cost of any chargeable calls to this telephone number.

