Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 213 (213: residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 5845 (+23)Self-isolation: 270Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 85,741 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 16 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 11 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 40,578Vaccines done (second dose): 39,8141st Booster: 11,540

08-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR