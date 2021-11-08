Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 8th November 2021
Total tests done: 392,295
Test results pending: 45
Test results received: 392,250
Confirmed cases: 6168 (+15)
Active cases: 213 (213: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5845 (+23)
Self-isolation: 270
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 85,741 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 16 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 11 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,578
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,814
1st Booster: 11,540
