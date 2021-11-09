After last year's interruption due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the traditional Poppy Day Appeal will take place on Friday 12 November with collections points spread out in various locations manned by Legion members and serving Forces personnel.Alternatively, donations can be handed in at the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association club premises located in Irish Town. Wreaths will also be available for collection at the club during the whole of Remembrance week from 1000-1200.This year the Royal British Legion and the Gibraltar Branch are marking the centenary of its formation which was formed in 1921 by Earl Haig and Sir Frederick Lister who brought together four national organisations of ex-Servicemen that had established themselves to support those who had suffered as a result of service during the First World War.

