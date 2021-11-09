Following James Bond, we visit HMS Dragon

Recognisable by the Welsh Dragon on her bow, HMS Dragon is one of the most advanced warships in the world.PANORAMA got the opportunity to go on board HMS Dragon and receive a tour from LT CDR James Wagstaffe, who is a Weapons Engineering Officer and SLT Jacob Lowe, Officer of the Watch. On board we visited the Bridge, which is the command centre, and even got to view the real life missile system that was featured in the new Bond film 'No Time to Die’.However, an MOD spokesperson previously told Forces News that "no weapons were fired during the filming", indicating that HMS Dragon's firing scenes were created using CGI.It is the ship’s first time back in Gibraltar this year, having previously been here at the end of 2020. Commander George Storton Royal Navy explained that it means so much to the ships company that they can come ashore and explore the Rock, as during their last visit, due to Covid regulations they were unable to.

09-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR