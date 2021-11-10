Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 - 17:37

Wednesday 10th November 2021
There are 48 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

30 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50.

5. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 19. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 20. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 21. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 22. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 23. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 24. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 25. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 26. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 27. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 28. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 29. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 30. Vaccinated visitor aged 55-60.

17 Unvaccinated individual
31. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 32. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 33. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 34. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 35. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 36. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 37. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 38. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 39. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 40. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 41. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 42. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 43. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 44. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 45. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 46. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 47. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55.

1 Unknown vaccination status
48. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 40-45.

