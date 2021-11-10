Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
17 Unvaccinated individual
31. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 32. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 33. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 34. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 35. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 36. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 37. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 38. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 39. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 40. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 41. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 42. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 43. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 44. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 45. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 46. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 47. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55.
1 Unknown vaccination status
48. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 40-45.
10-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
