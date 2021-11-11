From Manchester to Gibraltar in an electric car

This week, alongside friend and colleague Detective Martin Walsh, he has driven an electric car all the way from Manchester to Gibraltar in aid of charity Walking with the Wounded; only stopping to charge the vehicle.Explaining why he decided to do this challenge, Jim stated there were three main reasons why he chose to do it. Firstly, he is the tactical lead for the Armed Forces Covenant at GMP, therefore has a passion for supporting injured and struggling military veterans. Secondly, he has been driving an electric vehicle for eight years, which made him aware of how much he has reduced his carbon footprint by doing this. Thirdly, he loves Gibraltar, stating that he would love to get a place here when he retires.

