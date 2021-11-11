Many issues to consider as another COVID winter approaches

by PETER TABERNER, UK-based PANORAMA correspondent Gibraltar is now approaching its second winter period of the coronavirus pandemic, and while the Rock like most places around the world is in a far better position compared to a year ago, there are still many issues to consider as temperatures fall.

Despite that Gibraltar hardly suffers in winter like say the UK does, it is still relatively milder, but the holiday season is just around the corner where more people will be mixing.The Director of Public Health (DPH) is monitoring the Covid situation very closely, and any steps taken over winter will depend on several factors.What will be observed includes the number of new cases and rate of change of these by age group and setting, the number of hospitalisations and deaths, the vaccine booster and 12-15 year-olds uptake of vaccines and effectiveness against severe disease, and globally the emergence of new variants.

