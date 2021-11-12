Dragon sails from Gibraltar at short notice on secret operational mission

by JOE GARCIA HMS Dragon is sailing from Gibraltar at short notice, on a secret operational mission, which means that today's Open Day event has been cancelled. It would indicate that a crisis is brewing, but questioned about it, official naval sources were muted, pointing out that this was for operational requirements.

Earlier this week PANORAMA asked Dragon's Commander George Storton where HMS Dragon would be travelling to upon leaving Gibraltar and he did mention 'working on supporting NATO' as well as patrolling and working with allied partners.We asked a UK military source yesterday if Dragon would be turning left into the Mediterranean or would go down North West Africa way, but the source would only say 'I am unable to provide anything further as the information received is that it is due to operational reasons.'Yesterday evening, HMS Dragon was still in Gibraltar.And no special movements were detected on board. Sailors were returning onboard leisurely as if the ship was not leaving then.

12-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR