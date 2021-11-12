Dragon sails from Gibraltar at short notice on secret operational mission
Earlier this week PANORAMA asked Dragon's Commander George Storton where HMS Dragon would be travelling to upon leaving Gibraltar and he did mention 'working on supporting NATO' as well as patrolling and working with allied partners.
We asked a UK military source yesterday if Dragon would be turning left into the Mediterranean or would go down North West Africa way, but the source would only say 'I am unable to provide anything further as the information received is that it is due to operational reasons.'
Yesterday evening, HMS Dragon was still in Gibraltar.
And no special movements were detected on board. Sailors were returning onboard leisurely as if the ship was not leaving then.
12-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
