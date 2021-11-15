AHEAD OF TODAY’S DEMONSTRATION:

Therefore continues to call for a rowing back of the changes imposed in February 2020 and the instigation of full debate on the future of community care.Back in June the Unite Gibraltar Executive ratified the call for:-A full consultation on the changes to community care and specifically the Community Officer Allowance following the unilateral changes implemented in February 2020.A moratorium on the 17th February changes which would require a reinstatement of allowances to enable the full consultation to take placeThe full consultation with all relevant stakeholders, trade unions, Community Officers past, present and future, plus charities and voluntary organisations to consider and seek views on key issues pertaining to community care including the number of hours of engagement of Community Officers per month and the eligibility and qualifying criteria for Community Officers/Community Officer Allowance.For the consultation to have a focus on a future and sustainable Gibraltar Community Care Limited given that the principle role of the charity is the assistance provided via the Household Cost Allowance, thus ensuring that those most in need continue to receive appropriate levels of support.The ultimate aim of equalisation of the pension age for men and women at 60 which would resolve the issue of the Community Officer Allowance Stuart Davies, Unite National Officer for Gibraltar said: "The strength of feeling around the issue of community care and specifically the Community Officer Allowance makes it clear that there has to be a full and constructive debate regarding the now and future of community care; however this is almost impossible when it is against the backdrop of the arbitrary imposition of changes in February 2020."There is a repeated refrain that a charity need not consult on changes that are being made, but for this issue to move forward to a successful resolution where the future of community care and the organisations that it benefits are safeguarded and for the Community Officer Allowance to continue to successfully bridge the gap to the current pension age for men of 65, then that consultation is key."What underpins this whole issue is the pending consultation on the equalisation of the pension age for men and women, therefore this consultation must be commenced; however it is recognised that community care and the Community Officer Allowance will have to continue in some format for the short to medium term and engaging with all stakeholders positively in consultation and with a removal of the February changes can deliver that sustainable community care scheme".

15-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR