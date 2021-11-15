Cancer care in Gibraltar is ‘second to none’

by RYAN ASQUEZ Cancer is unfortunately something that, directly or indirectly, many of us will have encountered in our lives. I spoke to several individuals to learn more about cancer services on the Rock.

Geraldine Hanglin’s mother sadly passed away from cancer in 2016. Geraldine, however, has nothing but praise for her care. Her mother would be invited to the Cancer Relief Centre where they would do her nails, massage her and play games. It would keep her mind off things, Geraldine said. She would look forward to going and ‘felt new’ when returning home. They would help to find doctors and get prescriptions when needed, even visiting her at home when she felt ill. When she passed away, they would call Geraldine in case she wanted counselling.

