Cross Frontier Group wants more progress

During the course of the meeting held by the trade union and business organizations that make up the Cross Frontier Group, the annual rotation of office bearers was ratified in accordance with the organization’s code of conduct.The Presidency and Spanish spokesperson lies with the Confederacion de Empresarios de Cadiz, represented by Maria del Mar Sanchez. The Vice Presidency and Gibraltar spokesperson has been assigned to the GGCA, represented by Julian Risso, whilst Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), represented by Manuel Triano, assumes the role of Secretary.

16-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR