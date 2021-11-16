New Navy vessels protests Gibraltar’s waters

HMS Cutlass, has arrived in Gibraltar, and will be based in HM Naval Base Gibraltar and used to patrol British Gibraltar Territorial Waters, support British exercises and operations in the area and will keep close watch over Gibraltar’s shores.
In the meantime, CUTLASS will be put through her paces whilst sailing under the Blue Ensign.
A period of intense training for RNGS personnel under the direction of Merseyside-based Marine Specialised Technology, the company that built CUTLASS.
HMS Cutlass will be operating under the White Ensign once she has completed this period of training and trials.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
16-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR