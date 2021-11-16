Community Care Action group stages demonstration

by PANORAMA reporter Yesterday saw a demonstration organised by the Community Care Action Group. Police estimated that approximately 100 people attended the march. Community Care Action Group Chairman and demonstration organiser Mr Joseph Capurro said that the protest’s aims were ‘to get the Government to look at the Community Officer Allowance, which is under the Community Care, and also to get the pensions reviewed as they have promised’. He stressed that the GSLP/Liberals had promised equalise the state pensions of men and women at the age of 60 in three successive electoral manifestoes. However, he added, ‘we’re still waiting’.

On the matter of the Community Care Officer allowance, he said that ‘it’s every man who reaches that age of sixty who cannot get the Community Care allowance which was promised to them all through their employment in life’.Mr Capurro explained that the Government met once with the Group after their previous demonstration, and that the Group had given them a copy of the letter which had been delivered to His Excellency the Governor: ‘The Chief Minister said that he had read it and on that basis we were going to meet with him again in September. Then about a week after the meeting that we had, he completely changed his tactics, decided to raise a motion in the House of Assembly against our group asking us to retract our letter to the Governor and unless we did so he was not prepared to meet with us again’.Mr Capurro emphasised that the Group had not retracted the letter because they ‘wholeheartedly’ believe in its contents.

