Community Care Action group stages demonstration
Tuesday, November 16, 2021 - 09:56
On the matter of the Community Care Officer allowance, he said that ‘it’s every man who reaches that age of sixty who cannot get the Community Care allowance which was promised to them all through their employment in life’.
Mr Capurro explained that the Government met once with the Group after their previous demonstration, and that the Group had given them a copy of the letter which had been delivered to His Excellency the Governor: ‘The Chief Minister said that he had read it and on that basis we were going to meet with him again in September. Then about a week after the meeting that we had, he completely changed his tactics, decided to raise a motion in the House of Assembly against our group asking us to retract our letter to the Governor and unless we did so he was not prepared to meet with us again’.
Mr Capurro emphasised that the Group had not retracted the letter because they ‘wholeheartedly’ believe in its contents.
16-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- GOVERNOR VISITS PANORAMA
- Community Care Action group stages demonstration
- New Navy vessels protests Gibraltar’s waters
- Cross Frontier Group wants more progress
- When will GFA publish controversial financial audits?
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Cancer care in Gibraltar is ‘second to none’
- Serious public order incident