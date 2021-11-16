GOVERNOR VISITS PANORAMA

The day starts off with news gathering, then to writing articles and reports, then on to page-making and then to printing, all under one roof, and this has been going on in the same historic premises over the years.With a hard-working staff of 12, we have also published some 30 different publications, from books to booklets and to glossy magazines.The Governor was shown a selection of our range of publications, in the editorial room which is also adorned with front-pages of all the newspapers published here.Also on display are the front pages of the world's oldest newspapers, dating back to 1690, as our Editor has been an avid collector of old newspapers.His Excellency met members of our staff in the editorial, production and print/distribution areas.Everyone thought the visit had gone down extremely well; the Governor being thanked for taking time off to pay this much-welcomed visit to Panorama.* Not present were Wesley Cumming, Catherine Nuza, Joe Brugada, Peter Taberner and Megan Stringer who was away from Gibraltar celebrating her birthday. Happy birthday!* PHOTOS as usual by Grace and Anselmo Torres.

16-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR