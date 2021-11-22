Unless the UK takes action in support of the people’s wishes, nothing will have been achieved by the next UK/Overseas territories meeting

For example, it says that the UK and Overseas Territories reaffirmed the importance of promoting the right of self-determination for the peoples of the Territories which is well and good, but it is the UK who has to apply full support internationally.Another point of special interest to Gibraltar is where it says that "We will continue to explore ways in which the Overseas Territories can maintain international support in countering hostile sovereignty claims."That sounds positively, but it is the UK that has to adopt political and other postures that will make such a commitment meaningful. How can the small overseas territories put up a fight against the 'hostile sovereignty claims'? More often than not, the UK recoils into a position of self-defence, while the hostile claims remain hostile against the overseas territories.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR