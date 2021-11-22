The Many Feathers of Gibraltar’s Right-Wing

by MARK VIALES The Rock has long been a politically charged and feverishly nationalistic place when it comes to protecting the sovereignty and livelihoods of born and bred Llanitos.

Faced with a hostile neighbour and forced to look inwardly under the wing of colonial rule, Gibraltar’s political evolution stems from socialist roots that have since flowered but have now become wilted.The last two administrations have stretched a whole generation and steadily tilted towards more centrist and even conservative policies following cautious first terms in office. But where has this replacement of flags come from and how have such policies and agenda crept into Gibraltar’s socialist bubble without anyone taking much notice?

