Miss Gibraltar off to Miss World

The event will be the 70th edition of the beauty pageant, and the final will be held on Thursday 16th December 2021 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. As of 16th November 2021, 109 contestants have been confirmed to be participating.Ms Sampere was crowned in unusual circumstances - she originally participated in Miss Gibraltar in 2019, where she became 1st Princess.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Miss Gibraltar pageant was not held in both 2020 and 2021. Therefore, to ensure Gibraltar’s representation at the international pageant in 2021, the Miss Gibraltar Office appointed Janice as this year’s Miss Gibraltar.

23-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR