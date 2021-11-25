GSLP cancel annual general meeting for 9th December

This was to have been the first AGM for two years and was scheduled to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the party's return to office on the same date in 2011.The Chairman of the GSLP, Pepe Baldachino, said, 'We will always act in a responsible way and that means following the advice of Public Health Gibraltar. Our AGMs are always attended by many hundreds of people and the nature of the venue and of political debate makes it uncomfortable to go ahead at this time. We expect to hold the meeting and our Executive Committee elections in the coming months.'

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR