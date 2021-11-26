Christmas Fair at the Convent

This year, the event was helping to raise funds for two charities, the EV Foundation and the Mental Welfare Fund.People got the chance to browse around 30 seasonal stalls that were selling an array of Christmas gifts, crafts, Christmas cards and decorations. In the Cloister, tea and coffee as well as snacks were available to purchase.There were several games to guess the name of a teddy bear and how much a Christmas cake weighed. The main raffle cost £2.50 each, and the prizes consisted of a motorcycle, a 55inch Smart TV, an iPad and minor prizes of hampers.The choir of St. Anne’s Middle School sang Christmas carols in the evening, and children got a special visit from Santa throughout the day.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR