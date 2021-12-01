PLENTY OF ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT, ADMITS MINISTER

The Government is set to embark on an overhaul of the Gibraltar Health Authority to improve the services provided to patients and also the accountability of the Authority to the Minister, and therefore to the taxpayer.

It is clear that, while there are many people who are satisfied with the service they have received from the GHA, there are also others who have not had the experience that they should. 'There is plenty of room for improvement on how the GHA operates' said official statement, 'which is hardly surprising given the scale of the organisation and the huge number of people that it employs.'The statement adds that the Government understands the magnitude of this project, and is committed to working in partnership with stakeholders towards an outcome where, acting on expert advice, things are done differently and better in a number of areas going forward.

01-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR