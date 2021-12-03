MISS WORLD TALENT SHOW SEMIFINAL SUCCESS FOR MISS GIBRALTAR

Miss Gibraltar 2021, Janice Sampere recently left Gibraltar to participate at the Miss World Pageant being held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which this year celebrates its 70th anniversary.

On her arrival, Miss Gibraltar as well as all the other 123 contestants, began participating in a spectacular festival including a full schedule of activities, such as receptions, filming, touring and a very popular talent show. The Miss Gibraltar Office is delighted to announce that Janice has reached the talent show semi-final, with a stunning dance piece choreographed by Yalta Pons.

