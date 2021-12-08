House of Lords: Now and Beyond Brexit, solid support for Gibraltar

"In 2020, the EU insisted on a two-phase process for negotiations which required a separate UK-Spain agreement—the framework—prior to formal UK-EU negotiations on a legally binding treaty. On 31 December 2020, the UK Government, the Government of Gibraltar and the Spanish Government reached agreement on a political framework to form the basis of a separate treaty between the UK and the EU regarding Gibraltar."The negotiations between the UK and the EU on that treaty began in October, and three rounds have taken place so far; the FCDO is leading on these negotiations. In the discussions to date, the UK has made clear the need for an agreement that reflects the delicate balance in the political framework and Gibraltar's unique circumstances and is proportionate to Gibraltar's size and the small volume of trade at stake."The UK remains steadfast in its support for Gibraltar, its people and its economy in any scenario and will not compromise UK sovereignty."

08-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR