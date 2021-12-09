Interim Director General appointed to the Gibraltar Health Authority
The appointment is an interim one so that a full, open and transparent recruitment process can be undertaken over the period of the 18 month appointment of Professor Geoghegan.
Professor Geoghegan has over 45 years experience in healthcare having started his career as a clinician in mental health before moving into healthcare leadership and management in the NHS. Patrick was Chief Executive of one of the largest, highest performing NHS Trusts in the UK with a workforce of over 12,200 for over 20 years. Under his stewardship the organisation was consistently rated as excellent by external assessment bodies. Patrick has also received a number of awards recognising his excellence in leadership including the Starkey Award from the Royal Society of Public Health, NHS Leader of The Year and the Order of the British Empire (OBE). He is renowned internationally as a leading champion for transforming Health and Social Services and for his passionate support for staff developing modern healthcare services.
