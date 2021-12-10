What a challenge that was!

Military personnel took part in a gruelling physical Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) Challenge recently. The aim of the challenge, which consists of two phases, is to test participants’ physical and mental robustness and encourage competitiveness.

Phase one was a 4.5km group loaded march from Devil’s Tower Camp to Europa Point car park, allowing all participants to gradually warm up for the second phase of the challenge. Phase 2 was a 7.5km individual best effort from Europa Point car park to Princess Caroline’s Battery. The route ascends over 400 meters, via Jews Gate, St Michaels cave then up to the top of the Rock of Gibraltar. Once the at the top it is a quick descent down to the finish point.

