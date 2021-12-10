New Omicron variant ‘highly likely’ detected in Gibraltar

The Government says it regrets to announce that it is highly likely that the first case of the new Omicron variant has been detected in Gibraltar, however, this will take another 24-48 hours to confirm.

As a result, and with immediate effect,the Contact Tracing Bureau will be advising all close contacts of this case that they will need to self isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status. This will be a temporary measure which the Government is taking on the advice of the Director of Public Health and will be continuously reviewed.The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said yesterday afternoon: ‘It is very likely that we will be confirming our first case of the Omicron variantin Gibraltarin the next 24-48 hours as further Genome sequencing takes place on this suspected case.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR