Do Women Chess Players Outperform the Men in Gibraltar? The Evidence So Far...
Brian Callaghan, who was awarded the OBE in the 2012 New Year’s Honours List for services to chess and tourism – the highest honour bestowed on a British subject for their contribution to chess in decades – decided to put his hypothesis to the test in this innovative project to mount a men versus women event, with teams chosen to be broadly similar in terms of rating and age. An equally important intention was to provide plenty of entertainment for the watching audience.
