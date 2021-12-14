Chief Minister and Deputy in London for fourth round of negotiations

The fourth round of UK-EU negotiations on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union take place this week in London.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister left for London yesterday morning in order to attend coordinating meetings with the UK negotiators and other events parallel to the main session. The Attorney General, supported by the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels, will again participate throughout.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR