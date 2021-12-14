Terrorist Threat Level for Gibraltar Remains at Moderate

The meeting included the Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister for Civil Contingencies and Justice, the Attorney General, the Deputy Governor, the Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Police, the Civil Contingencies Coordinator, the Commander British Forces, and the Chief of Staff.The GCC reviewed security, crime and civil contingency matters. The GCC also took note of the developing epidemiological COVID-19 situation and in particular, the threat from the emergence of new COVID-19 variants.

