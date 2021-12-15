Is Isola defending Mega-Rich Neo-Colonialism in Gibraltar?

Gibraltar’s boom in financial services spurred the introduction of elite estate agents to set up shop and seek to attract High Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) to purchase new luxury apartments. Minister for Financial Services Albert Isola told me last week admitted there was a problem but believes Gibraltar is a ‘victim of its own success’.“What I can tell you is that I am aware of the issue, of course I am, but I think it is the result of being too successful at what we are doing,” he said in response to what his opinion was on Gibraltarians forced into Spain because of the spike in prices within the private housing market. “I think we are victims of our own success in property, unfortunately. We have a shortage of space and we have many people.

