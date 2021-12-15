Gibraltar Defence Police Sergeant Robert Dickson is delighted to announce that this year’s Help the Needy at Christmas campaign is in full swing.

With the help of The Royal Gibraltar Police Community Policing Team and Father Charlie Azopardi of St. Theresa’s church, the campaign, which runs until Wednesday 5 January 2022, aims to encourage the community to provide items of need which will be distributed to local families currently experiencing financial challenges.Ideal donations include shower gels, deodorants, shaving items, socks, underwear, female hygiene products, scarves, woolly hats, mince pies, biscuits, crisps, soft drinks and small toys.

