Take booster and reduce social mixing, says Govt, as 13 cases of Omicron confirmed

The Government will continue to follow the advice of Director of Public Health and monitor the evolving situation. People are urged to be sensible, take up the offer of a booster shot, and reduce social mixing in the run up to Christmas in order to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant within our community.The Director of Public Health, Helen Carter, said: “It is extremely important for people to remain vigilant. I urge people to wear masks in enclosed and crowded places, practice social distancing where possible, and continue to wash their hands.

15-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR