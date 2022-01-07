The Rosia ‘Waterfall’ needs developing

by RYAN ASQUEZ Towards the south end of Camp Bay (‘el Quarri’), just approaching the hill towards Keightley Way Tunnel, is a sight which is familiar to most Gibraltarians: the Rosia ‘Waterfall’. It is common to see locals and tourists alike gazing upon this remarkable and rather picturesque feature.

What many visitors are not aware of, however, is the fact that this is not a natural waterfall at all. Rather, the ‘waterfall’ is salt water which is being continuously pumped out of a desalination plant. It is this waste water which creates the charming cascade.

