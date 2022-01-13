Are playgrounds in Gibraltar being looked after the way they should be?

by MEGAN STRINGER Playgrounds provide many learning opportunities for children, as outdoor play, especially in Gibraltar allows physical, social, emotional, imaginative and cognitive development. Having playgrounds situated around the Rock is a great way for individuals to introduce young children to playground equipment and even meet new friends.

There are many playgrounds in Gibraltar for people to choose from and more recently, the new Campion Park in the Midtown area has proved popular amongst locals.Nevertheless, recently there has been information stating that some playgrounds in Gibraltar are not fit for purpose, and are in fact a danger to children who want to use the amenities.One facility that was mentioned was the Varyl Begg playground, where there have been complaints from people who state that there are nails sticking out of ropes, graffiti inside the tube slide and litter all over the floor.

13-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR