Good neighbourly relations, but we as British Gibraltarians and they as Spaniards
Good neighbourly relations would be welcome, but not at any expense: ‘if as neighbours we can foster good relations let it be, but never at the expense of allowing Spain to have a say in our affairs. We have managed extremely well all these years, and our land is ours to keep and manage’.
LOCAL SHOP ASSISTANT
Janet Mauro worked in a local shop in 1969. She was 19 years old at the time of the border closure, and was a shop assistant in the general merchant’s store Andrew de Torres on Main Street. The shop workers were mainly locals, including Janet, Yolanda Arias and Jesús. Miguel, a Spanish worker, also worked there. Most of the business’ storemen (‘almaceneros’) were Spanish. Janet has fond memories of her Spanish co-workers, such as the storemen Felipe and Juan Chacón who worked in the shop’s warehouse.
