Good neighbourly relations, but we as British Gibraltarians and they as Spaniards

GOOD NEIGHBOURLY RELATIONS BUT NOT AT ANY EXPENSE Despite the fact that these events took place several decades ago, Freddie stressed that we still need to remain wary of Spain’s intentions: ‘whereas this all happened many years ago, Spain’s ultimate goal is to regain sovereignty of Gibraltar, and we must never let our guard down’.

Good neighbourly relations would be welcome, but not at any expense: ‘if as neighbours we can foster good relations let it be, but never at the expense of allowing Spain to have a say in our affairs. We have managed extremely well all these years, and our land is ours to keep and manage’.Janet Mauro worked in a local shop in 1969. She was 19 years old at the time of the border closure, and was a shop assistant in the general merchant’s store Andrew de Torres on Main Street. The shop workers were mainly locals, including Janet, Yolanda Arias and Jesús. Miguel, a Spanish worker, also worked there. Most of the business’ storemen (‘almaceneros’) were Spanish. Janet has fond memories of her Spanish co-workers, such as the storemen Felipe and Juan Chacón who worked in the shop’s warehouse.

