Dog fouling from Gibraltar’s over 4,000 dogs
Whilst it is rare, if you come into contact with dog excrement it can potentially cause toxocariasis, which is an infection that could give off symptoms such as aches, dizziness, nausea, asthma and in some cases, blindness or seizures.
In the UK there are around 100 cases of toxocariasis diagnosed each year. In some rare cases, eye disease and loss of vision can be caused if it passes through the eye.
Not only is this an environmental hazard, it can also be an eyesore for locals and tourists alike and spoils the public environment for responsible dog owners and other members of the public who use these amenities during the winter, especially children.
