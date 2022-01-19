Dog fouling from Gibraltar’s over 4,000 dogs

by MEGAN STRINGER The Ministry of the Environment have reiterated their concerns regarding the problem of irresponsible dog fouling, including on beaches. Dog fouling can be a major concern and an environmental hazard for all people of Gibraltar, not just because of the mess it causes, but as it can be a health risk and can be dangerous.

Whilst it is rare, if you come into contact with dog excrement it can potentially cause toxocariasis, which is an infection that could give off symptoms such as aches, dizziness, nausea, asthma and in some cases, blindness or seizures.In the UK there are around 100 cases of toxocariasis diagnosed each year. In some rare cases, eye disease and loss of vision can be caused if it passes through the eye.Not only is this an environmental hazard, it can also be an eyesore for locals and tourists alike and spoils the public environment for responsible dog owners and other members of the public who use these amenities during the winter, especially children.

